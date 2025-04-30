Man hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a suspected DUI crash that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened just after 8 pm Tuesday on Highway 99 and Manning Avenue in Fresno County.

The CHP says he was driving a pickup truck that was stopped in the middle of the freeway with no lights on.

The driver of a Dodge Ram crashed into the blacked-out truck.

The Dodge driver was not injured.

The driver of the pick-up was taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries.

He's been identified as a 41-year-old man from Avenal.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt and has five prior DUIs.