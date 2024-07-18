Man seriously injured after accidental shooting outside Madera home, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot by accident in the backyard of a home in Madera on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:20 pm in the area of Washington and Vineyard.

Madera police say a woman accidentally shot the 30-year-old man, seriously injuring him.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

Officials say the woman stayed at the home after the shooting and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not given any details about what happened leading up to the gun being fired.