Man airlifted to hospital following solo car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after crashing and rolling over on Highway 99 in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol responded just before 1:30 a.m. to Highway 99, south of Avenue 96 near Pixley.

Officials say a 39-year-old man was driving a Chevy Colorado southbound when the car overturned and landed on its roof.

The man was airlifted to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.

Authorities say alcohol may be a factor in the crash.