Man killed, 3 injured including 2 children in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after running a stop sign and crashing into another car in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash on South Goldenrod and West Jensen avenues Sunday afternoon.

Officers say a man driving a white Toyota Tundra ran the stop sign on Jensen Avenue and T-boned a car carrying a mother and her two infant children.

Both cars rolled off the road from the impact of the crash.

The man in the Tundra died. The mother and her kids were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Officers say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

