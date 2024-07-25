Man killed after 2 semi-trucks collide on Highway 99 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after two semi-trucks collided on a highway in Madera County on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after noon on Highway 99 North between Avenue 9 and 12 when traffic was heavy on the roadway.

The force of the impact sent a blue pickup truck crashing down from the hauler.

The CHP says the semi with the hauler attached had pulled over to the right shoulder of the 99 and got out of his vehicle.

Then for an unknown reason, officers say another big rig driver went to the side, hitting the hauler.

The driver of that hauler was found underneath the blue pickup and died at the scene.

The other big rig driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.