Man killed after getting hit by train in Madera, police say

Sunday, August 11, 2024
An investigation is underway after a man was killed after being hit by a train in Madera Saturday night.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed after getting hit by a train in Madera.

Police say it happened just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday near Ninth and South E streets.

Officials say they received a call from Union Pacific Railroad, saying a northbound train hit a man.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man lying near the tracks and provided medical aid.

He suffered significant injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

The man has not been identified and why he was on the tracks is unknown.

