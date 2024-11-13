Man killed, another injured after crash with semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Fresno County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 om near Elkhorn and Howard.

The California Highway Patrol says a man in a truck drove into the intersection after leaving a stop sign, ending up in the path of an oncoming big rig.

The semi-truck, which officials say did not have a stop sign, crashed into the man's truck, killing him.

A man in the passenger seat of the truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.

Officials say drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident.