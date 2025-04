Man killed in crash on dirt bike in Fresno County, CHP says

Officers say he crossed over onto a road near an orchard, drove through a wire and sustained fatal injuries.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a violent collision in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says a man was riding a dirt bike around 8 pm on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of Highway 33 near San Joaquin Avenue -- just outside of Coalinga.

The cause is under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors.