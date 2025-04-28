Man killed in crash in Fresno County that started as chase identified

A 24-year-old man is dead after leading CHP officers in a high-speed chase on Highway 180 in Fresno County.

A 24-year-old man is dead after leading CHP officers in a high-speed chase on Highway 180 in Fresno County.

A 24-year-old man is dead after leading CHP officers in a high-speed chase on Highway 180 in Fresno County.

A 24-year-old man is dead after leading CHP officers in a high-speed chase on Highway 180 in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who died during a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Fresno County has been identified as 23-year-old Derrick Trujillo.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

CHP officers say just after midnight Sunday, a Dodge Challenger was headed east on Highway 180 near Clovis Avenue at speeds reaching up to 130 miles per hour.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but Trujillo did not stop and sped away.

Authorities say the Charger was going 150 miles per hour while exiting the highway on Temperance Avenue.

Trujillo lost control on the off-ramp and went into the air, overturning several times.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. He died at the scene.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.