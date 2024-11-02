Man killed in ejection DUI crash in Visalia, CHP says

A man is dead after a suspected DUI crash in Tulare County on Saturday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a suspected DUI crash in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 4:00 a.m. about a reckless driver heading east on Highway 198 near 99, west of Visalia.

Moments later, officers received another call saying the car went off the road and crashed.

Authorities say a man in his late 20s was driving a Honda Sedan at a high speed and veered off the roadway, crashing into a fence and rolling over.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

He later died at the hospital.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.