Man killed after high-speed chase ends in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

A 24-year-old man is dead after leading CHP officers in a high-speed chase on Highway 180 in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a high-speed chase in Fresno County.

CHP officers say just after midnight Sunday, a Dodge Challenger was headed east on Highway 180 near Clovis Avenue at speeds reaching up to 130 miles-per-hour.

Officers tried to pull the car over but the driver did not stop and sped away.

Authorities say the Charger was going 150 miles per hour while exiting the highway on Temperance Avenue.

The 24-year-old driver lost control on the off-ramp and went into the air overturning several times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.. he died at the scene.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.