Man killed in motorcycle crash in Merced County identified

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The person killed in a motorcycle crash in Merced County over the weekend has been identified as 49-year-old Wesley Wrinkles.

The crash happened just after midnight on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says Wrinkles and a woman were going north on Highway 99 when they crashed into the center median.

Wrinkles was declared dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.