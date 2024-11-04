Man killed in solo rollover crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is dead after his car overturned in Fresno County.

Just after three this morning, California Highway Patrol officers were called out to McKinley Avenue just east of Blythe.

Investigators say a 32-year-old man was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan east on McKinley when he veered to the right of the roadway.

That's when the car crashed into several brick pillars, and two fences -- causing it to overturn.

Officers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.