Man killed in suspected DUI crash in Merced County

A man is dead following a suspected DUI crash in Merced County Saturday night.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead following a suspected DUI crash in Merced County.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Road and Highway 140.

Merced CHP officers say a pickup truck was heading south on Franklin when the driver made an unsafe turn onto the shoulder.

The driver hit a wooden power pole and downed power lines in the area.

The man driving the pickup died at the scene and officers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol containers were found in the vehicle and are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Power was out for several hours but has since been restored.