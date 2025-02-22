Man rescued from abandoned burning Porterville theater arrested for starting fire

A man rescued from an abandoned burning theater in Porterville is now being accused of starting the fire.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man rescued from a burning theater in Porterville is now being accused of starting the fire.

The Porterville Fire Department responded to the old Porter Theatre on Mill Avenue and Second Street at 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say as crews put out the flames they learned someone was trapped inside.

43-year-old Anthony Drew was rescued from the building and taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators later determined he started the fire.

Drew has been charged with unlawfully causing a fire of a structure.

The flames caused significant damage to the theatre's roof.

