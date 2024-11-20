Man sentenced for 2019 central Fresno murder

Grado, then 18 years old, shot at Brogdon through the back door of his central Fresno home, striking him in the head.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young man convicted of second-degree murder will now spend most of his life behind bars.

Earlier this year, a jury found 23-year-old Juan Grado guilty of killing 30-year-old Ricky Brogdon, along with personal use of a firearm causing death.

The shooting happened in the middle of the night back in August of 2019.

Grado, then 18 years old, shot at Brogdon through the back door of his central Fresno home, striking him in the head.

On Wednesday, a Fresno County judge told Grado he'll spend 40 years to life in prison.

He is not eligible for probation.

