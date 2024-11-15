Ian Scarborough sentenced for deadly 2022 downtown Fresno stabbing of Billy Carrow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A judge sentenced 35-year-old Ian Scarborough to 25 years to life Thursday for the murder of 61-year-old Billy Carrow.

He'll serve one extra year for using a knife in the killing.

"It didn't have to happen. It wasn't necessary. In this court's view, Mr. Scarborough indicated that he should not be free on the streets," said Fresno Co. Judge Arlan L. Harrell.

Judge Harrell says evidence showed in 2022, Scarborough stabbed the victim to death in downtown Fresno following an argument over his girlfriend. Both men were unhoused at the time.

But prior to the sentencing, Scarborough's defense attorney made a motion for a new trial, saying the jury's decision could have been skewed.

"Material that they should not have viewed could have impacted that decision," said defense attorney Tina Wang.

The judge disagreed, saying the court had heard the preliminary hearing and the trial and believed the 35-year-old had committed the crime.

"There is sufficient evidence to show beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Scarborough is guilty of this defense. So the motion for a new trial based on insufficient evidence is denied," said Judge Harrell.

Scarborough sat in court in his red jumpsuit, shaking his head as the judge denied the motion.

He then waived his right to a hearing regarding restitution but still says he's not a murderer.

"Yeah, I didn't kill this man. I feel that the family deserves something," said convicted murderer Ian Scarborough.

Scarborough's defense attorney also tried to reduce the charges from first-degree murder to second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter, but the judge denied those as well.

