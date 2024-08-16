Man sentenced for helping kidnap and torture Clovis teenager in 2016

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who pleaded guilty to helping abduct and torture a 13-year-old Clovis girl now knows his punishment.

Miguel Carriedo was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

That crime happened back in February of 2016.

The girl was walking home from school when a group shoved her in a trunk and drove her to a remote part of Fresno County.

Prosecutors say they assaulted her and left her tied to a tree.

In March, Sandra Garcia was sentenced to life in prison for recruiting her two sons and a cousin to kidnap the girl.

The teen was her then-boyfriend's daughter, and Garcia was upset after he evicted her.

Miguel Carriedo was the cousin involved.

