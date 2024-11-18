Man sentenced for role in 2021 southwest Fresno murder

A Fresno man found guilty for his role in a murder has learned how long he will spend behind bars.

A Fresno man found guilty for his role in a murder has learned how long he will spend behind bars.

A Fresno man found guilty for his role in a murder has learned how long he will spend behind bars.

A Fresno man found guilty for his role in a murder has learned how long he will spend behind bars.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man found guilty for his role in a murder has learned how long he will spend behind bars.

Monday morning, Christopher Williams was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of Kylin Baca-Fullmer.

He was found guilty back in September for the July 2021 shooting.

Police found Baca-Fullmer dead at the scene in the driver's seat of a car near the corner of Calwa and Bardell Avenues.

Prosecutors say another man, Kevin Coleman, pulled the trigger but say Williams helped him.

Coleman is being tried separately and has pleaded not guilty.