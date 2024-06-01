  • Watch Now

Man shot in face in central Fresno home, police say

Saturday, June 1, 2024
The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central Fresno that injured a man on Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central Fresno that injured a man.

It happened at a home on Lewis Avenue near Thesta Street around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Police found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Detectives are talking to witnesses and searching for surveillance video to piece together what led up to the shooting.

There is no suspect description at this time.

If you have any information, you can call Fresno Police.

