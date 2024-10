Man shot by homeowner while trying to get into Fresno house, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect was hospitalized after he was shot by a homeowner in a southeast Fresno neighborhood on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Whitney and Hoxie avenues.

Fresno police say a man had been vandalizing vehicles before he tried to get inside of a nearby home.

Officers say the suspect was banging on a door of the house when he was shot by the homeowner in self-defense.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.