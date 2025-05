Man shot and killed in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Merced

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Buena Vista Drive near R Street.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Merced Police.