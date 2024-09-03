Man stabbed to death in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after deputies say a man was stabbed to death in Merced County.

Deputies were called out to a home on Merced Avenue near Bloss Avenue just after 3:30 am Tuesday -- that's south of the Delhi area.

They say two people were in a fight that led to the deadly stabbing of a 31-year-old man.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.