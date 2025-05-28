Man stabbed when breaking into ex-girlfriend's apartment in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after police say he broke into his former girlfriend's apartment and attacked her.

It happened at about 7 am Tuesday in southeast Fresno.

Investigators say the man attacked the woman, but then a family member stabbed the suspect while trying to defend the woman.

The ex-boyfriend was held down until officers could arrive.

Police arrested the suspect and took him to the hospital for his injuries.

He's in custody on multiple charges, including felony domestic violence, false imprisonment, violating a restraining order and misdemeanor child endangerment.

He also faces a probation violation because of a previous domestic violence incident.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.