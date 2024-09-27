Man struck and killed picking up crash debris in Tulare County, CHP says

CUTLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was struck and killed as he was picking up debris from a crash on a Tulare County highway.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Friday on Highway 63 and Road 392, which is just south of Cutler.

A truck was going southbound on Highway 63 when the driver stopped to turn left and was rear-ended by another car.

Officers say a man stopped to help clear the road of crash debris and was hit by a passing car. He died at the scene.

Investigators say the driver did not see the man on the roadway.

One person from the initial crash was hospitalized for cuts to his head but is expected to be okay.

Highway 63 was closed between Avenue 388 and Road 128 for the CHP investigation but reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.