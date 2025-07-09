Manuel Valencia sentenced to 10 years in prison for deadly crash

A Fresno County man learned his sentence on Tuesday for a deadly traffic accident that killed Minerva Camacho.

A Fresno County man learned his sentence on Tuesday for a deadly traffic accident that killed Minerva Camacho.

A Fresno County man learned his sentence on Tuesday for a deadly traffic accident that killed Minerva Camacho.

A Fresno County man learned his sentence on Tuesday for a deadly traffic accident that killed Minerva Camacho.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County man learned his sentence for a deadly traffic accident that killed an innocent victim.

Minerva Camacho was checking her mail with her granddaughter when the tragedy unfolded in Sanger three years ago.

She was struck by a vehicle and pinned against her home.

Investigators say Manuel Valencia was evading police when he lost control, jumped the curb, and hit the victim.

In court on Tuesday, the victim's loved ones spoke about their lasting pain from the tragedy.

"Her death was senseless, tragic, and horrific. For her to have been pinned against the wall, crushed by a vehicle while this gentleman was fleeing the scene where he did nothing to help her," said a loved one who wished not to be identified.

Earlier this year, he pleaded no contest to evading an officer and resisting.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop 10 other charges Valencia also faced.

He clutched onto a bible on Tuesday as his mother said her son was a broken young man at the time of the incident.

And then in a striking move, the judge permitted Valencia to directly address the victim's loved ones in the courtroom.

"I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'm completely sorry. And I know nothing I say will make it right. It was an accident, and I pray for you guys all the time," Valencia said.

The judge then sentenced Valencia to 10 years in state prison.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys had previously agreed to the sentence.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.