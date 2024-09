Matilda Torres High School reveals new stadium

The brand-new stadium at Matilda Torres High School was revealed Friday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high school in Madera is celebrating a major development.

The state-of-the-art stadium can seat 5,500 fans. It includes a press box and a training center.

The $31 million project also included enhancements to the varsity baseball and softball fields, including new bleachers, a press box, lighting, dugouts and batting cages.