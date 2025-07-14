Max Fire in Fresno County at 300 acres with 5% containment

CAL FIRE crews are battling the Max Fire, which has burned 300 acres in Fresno County with 5% containment as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

CAL FIRE crews are battling the Max Fire, which has burned 300 acres in Fresno County with 5% containment as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

CAL FIRE crews are battling the Max Fire, which has burned 300 acres in Fresno County with 5% containment as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

CAL FIRE crews are battling the Max Fire, which has burned 300 acres in Fresno County with 5% containment as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews are battling the Max Fire, which has burned 300 acres in Fresno County with 5% containment as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The wildfire is burning in grass and oak woodland in the Blue Canyon area, southeast of Barnes Mountain and north of Pine Flat Lake near the Tollhouse community.

Multiple air tankers and helicopters are assisting ground crews in the firefight.

Campgrounds in the Blue Canyon area have been ordered to evacuate. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has also issued an evacuation order for zone K61, a mostly undeveloped area near Bob's Flat Road and Soaproot Saddle Road.

However, no structures have been reported damaged.

The California Highway Patrol is assisting with a closure of Trimmer Springs Road at Big Creek Road.

For more information on the fire, click here.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.