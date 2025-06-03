Meet the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's newest baby: "Ua" the warthog

There's a new baby animal at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

There's a new baby animal at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

There's a new baby animal at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

There's a new baby animal at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new baby animal at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The Zoo posted a cute video on its Instagram of the new baby warthog.

Her name is "Ua" which the Zoo says means flower.

Ua was born to Zelda and Heathcliffe. This is their first piglet together.

Mom and baby spent their first day out in on habitat yesterday. Then, Dad will join them once they get acclimated.

You can see them for yourself over at the warthog exhibit in African Adventure most days from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.