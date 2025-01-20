Melania Trump returns to White House in style on Inauguration Day

GMA takes a closer look at the return of first lady Melania Trump and the style she'll debut at the inauguration.

GMA takes a closer look at the return of first lady Melania Trump and the style she'll debut at the inauguration.

GMA takes a closer look at the return of first lady Melania Trump and the style she'll debut at the inauguration.

GMA takes a closer look at the return of first lady Melania Trump and the style she'll debut at the inauguration.

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump is returning to Washington, D.C., in style.

The incoming first lady -- who was dressed in a navy blue dress and coat, matching pumps and a hat for the occasion -- and President-elect Trump arrived at St. John's Episcopal Church Monday morning, ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church on Donald Trump's inauguration day, Jan, 20, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Melania Trump has projected glamour and style since her first tenure as first lady from 2017 to 2021.

"Mrs. Trump really shocked the world in 2017, at the swearing-in, in that powder blue Ralph Lauren suit that was very evocative of a Jackie Kennedy suit, and seemed to really suggest that she had studied the role of the first lady," Vanessa Friedman, the New York Times' chief fashion critic, told ABC News.

The first ladies' fashion has long been steeped in history with unspoken messages conveyed in their clothing choices. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis elevated the first lady position to royalty with her pillbox hats and tailored pastel suits, while Michelle Obama emphasized inclusion with her laid back and affordable separates. Jill Biden highlighted American designers while suggesting attainability with her polished looks.

Style experts seem to agree that Melania Trump's style is more "aspirational," with a focus on designs from high-end fashion houses like Dior and Versace.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2016. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

"She is drawn to designers who have the seal of approval of the fashion establishment in terms of silhouette, likes clothing that has structure, that often has a waist. She likes a pencil skirt. She likes a sharp shoulder. She often wears military-inspired suits," Friedman explained.

The incoming first lady has cut her own path over the years with wide-ranging outfits, and her Inauguration Day outfit will showcase her style once again.

"The inauguration is really just a moment of theater, where everybody is watching. So each decision has an impact and contributes to the kind of storytelling of the day," Friedman said.

