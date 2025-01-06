Memorial service being held for Coalinga Police K9

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coalinga Police Department will be holding a memorial service for K9 Nitro, and the community is invited to attend.

The department says Nitro was found lethargic in his outdoor kennel in July of 2024 after joining the force in 2022.

After attempts to save him, he passed away at an emergency vet.

The police department says the investigation into Nitro's death is ongoing.

Monday's funeral service will take place at Faith Fellowship Church, located on Elm Avenue, at 11 am.

Prior to the service, Coalinga PD will bring Nitro back into town from Visalia with a small procession on Highway 198.

