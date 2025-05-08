Mental health resources available for people struggling in Central California

Millions of people struggle with some kind of mental illness each year. That's why experts say creating connections can help.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our mental health is tied to our day-to-day activities.

"It's related to physical health," said Coraline Robinson with Balance Treatment Center. "Our ability to work, to our economy. It's really related to everything."

Our mental health also has an impact on our mood and behavior, with experts saying our environment and who we are around can play a critical role. That's why creating positive connections is key.

"We can control and choose our behavior," said Robinson. "It is largely influenced by who we choose to be around. When we're depressed or anxious, if we remain alone, the opportunity for change decreases."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in 2021, 5.5% of U.S. adults had serious symptoms. But in that same year, 65% received treatment.

In 2016, 16.5% of kids had some type of symptom, and close to 51% received help.

"So the more we talk about mental health conditions, the more we talk about how common mental health conditions are," said Dr. Amy Parks, the Executive Director of NAMI Fresno.

NAMI Fresno offers support groups year-round for people who are struggling, offering support to both families and individuals. Dr. Parks tells Action News they get over 100 calls a month from people looking for help.

"Either for support, to find information, to get connections to resources or to other people and come to our groups," said Dr. Parks.

If you see someone struggling, ask if they're okay.

"You can just say 'I've noticed that you seem a little different, you seem a little off, are you okay?'" said Dr. Parks.

Experts say to reach out because you are not alone.

