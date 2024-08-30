Merced College launches certificate program aimed at teaching farm laborers new technology skills

Merced College launched a new ag-focused certificate program this fall aiming to teach students new, in-demand skills.

Merced College launched a new ag-focused certificate program this fall aiming to teach students new, in-demand skills.

Merced College launched a new ag-focused certificate program this fall aiming to teach students new, in-demand skills.

Merced College launched a new ag-focused certificate program this fall aiming to teach students new, in-demand skills.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College launched a new ag-focused certificate program this fall aiming to teach students new, in-demand skills.

College President Chris Vitelli says the Ag Tec program is an educational career training program designed to keep students up to date on the latest technology and skills they need in the workforce.

"Our goal is to make sure there is a well-qualified, highly-skilled workforce ready to make a difference in the ag industry using this new technology," Vitelli said.

Director of Ag Innovation, Cody Jacobsen, says as labor costs continue to rise, more companies are turning to technology to save money. But new technology creates a different type of demand.

"We've seen that there's a dire need for folks that can service that equipment, operate that equipment and everything in between," Jacobsen said.

That's where Merced College's AgTEC program and the Farm Laborer Ag Systems Certificate come in.

Students are able to sign up free of charge thanks to a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

The 12-unit course aims to make students more skilled workers.

"Having those students learn about how to operate computers, to equipment operation to how to calibrate sprayers, how to operate and sort livestock and everything in between," Jacobsen said.

Professor Karl Montague is teaching the certificate course.

"So there are 14 different competencies for them to learn, and I look forward to helping get from things like digital literacy up to equipment operation," Montague said.

The program is a first-of-its-kind in a California community college by offering a competency-based education or CBE.

It gives students the flexibility to learn as quickly or slowly as they want.

The program is mostly based online, but students will come on campus to show they've mastered a new skill before moving on to the next section.

The open lab time is set up with working farm laborers in mind from 2 pm - 6 pm Monday through Thursday.

Montague says longtime workers and new college students can all benefit from these skills.

"We hope that they can see value in Merced College, value in their education, and invest in themselves to becom better, better humans in society," Montague said.

The program launched with nearly two dozen students enrolled.

Enrollment remains open, so you can sign up anytime.

For more information on how to register, email mercedagtec@mccd.edu.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.