Merced County Courthouse Museum to undergo restoration

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction continues on one of the oldest buildings in Merced County.

Built in 1875, scaffolding surrounds the dome of the courthouse museum as it undergoes a more than $3 million renovation.

Along with a new paint job, work will also be done to replace windows and repair the decorative tops of pillars.

County officials estimate the project will wrap up by June 2026.