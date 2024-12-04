Merced County Sheriff's K9 unit joins search for escaped murderer in Delano

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A K9 unit with the Merced County Sheriff's Office has now joined the search for an escaped murderer in Delano.

Authorities have been looking for 34-year-old Cesar Hernandez after he jumped out of a transport van outside of the Kern County Superior Courthouse on Monday.

Hernandez was in custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for a murder conviction out of Los Angeles County.

He started serving his sentence in June of 2019.

The Delano Union School District closed all campuses so authorities could search around them.

Classes for Delano Joint High School District were also canceled on Wednesday as a precaution.

Those schools plan to reopen Wednesday.

Investigators say they have received dozens of tips and a video in regard to Hernandez's whereabouts.

Authorities say Hernandez was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and white thermals.

Anyone who sees Hernandez is urged to call 911 and not approach him, as he is considered dangerous.