Merced firefighter loses foot in accident, works toward recovery

When a Merced firefighter first got his training, he didn't know he would one day become his own patient.

When a Merced firefighter first got his training, he didn't know he would one day become his own patient.

When a Merced firefighter first got his training, he didn't know he would one day become his own patient.

When a Merced firefighter first got his training, he didn't know he would one day become his own patient.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- When a Merced firefighter first got his training, he didn't know he would one day become his own patient.

Rhett Avant was riding his motorcycle to work on Friday when he crashed.

"I was coming around a corner and my tires broke loose on my motorcycle," said Avant. "I moved and swerved as much as I could, and I caught just the last little bit of the trailer of the big rig, and it essentially tore off the whole left side of my bike, including my foot."

He had to apply his life-saving skills to his own survival.

"I was able to clearly talk with 911 and able to help them figure out where I was at, I was able to get my own tourniquet on myself and apply that," said Avant.

Avant was taken to the hospital, where his foot was amputated, but after the surgery, Avant asked for more of his leg to be cut off.

He did some research and found out that with the proper prosthetic, he could return to the job he loves, but that would require moving his amputation up from the ankle to below the knee.

"I've just been in the head space of whatever I need to do to get the best possible life after this, I'm gonna do," said Avant.

For him, this isn't a story of sadness.

It's a story of resilience, and he hasn't lost his sense of humor.

"My mother, in all of our good humor, bought both of my girls pirate outfits," said Avant.

"So, they came out of the bathroom dressed head to toe as pirates without a peg leg and were like 'we're dad!'"

Because the crash happened off duty, he can't get financial support from the department. Instead, his coworkers and their families stepped in by setting up a GoFundMe and tackling all of the family's needs.

"We've set up transportation for them, the family, tried to get child support for them and their family," said Capt. Andrew Hathaway, Merced Fire Department. "We're trying to do a yard work sign-up sheet too so we can help with some yard work and stuff like that as well."

Avant said he has to keep "hitting the humble button" to accept all of the support from his coworkers, friends, and family.

"It's overwhelming and it's a huge blessing, but I'll take every bit of it," said Avant. "It's awesome."

Avant expects to be discharged from the hospital on Friday, and it will take about two months before he can be fitted for a prosthetic.

He said the chief told him his job will be ready and waiting for his return.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe account, click here.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.