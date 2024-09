Merced Mall to be renamed after being sold to new owners

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are coming to a once vibrant shopping center in Merced.

The city announcing on Friday that Ethan Conrad Properties has acquired the Merced Mall.

The Sacramento-based company will be renaming the location on Olive Avenue to Marketplace at Merced.

The new owners are making plans to renovate the space and will bring in national businesses to revitalize the space.

The developers also have plans to build drive thru restaurants on the property.