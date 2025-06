Micro Tips to Lower Stress

According to recent studies, three in every four Americans say stress is affecting their physical health.

According to recent studies, three in every four Americans say stress is affecting their physical health.

According to recent studies, three in every four Americans say stress is affecting their physical health.

According to recent studies, three in every four Americans say stress is affecting their physical health.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- According to recent studies, three in every four Americans say stress is affecting their physical health.

One and three say stress is getting in the way of daily function.

Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos spoke with the founder of the Central Institute for Human Performance, who offered micro tips for lowering stress.