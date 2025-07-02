The Fresno Yosemite International Airport expects to be busy as well.

Millions expected to travel for the Fourth of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --

With the Fourth of July landing on a Friday this year, many are expected to travel for the three-day weekend.

The California Highway Patrol will be out in force making sure everyone makes it to and from their holiday destinations safely.

"We talk about safe and sane. Safe and sane not only with fireworks, but also with vehicular travel," Mike Salas with the CHP Fresno says. "We want everyone to be as safe and sane as possible on the roadways."

The CHP has been using their new cruisers to crack down on dangerous driving like speeding, impaired and distracted driving. Officers will also be making sure people are buckling up.

And if your travel plans will have you buckling into an airplane seat, know that you won't be alone.

"The TSA is expecting to screen over 37,000 passengers departing from the Fresno airport between now and Monday with Thursday and Sunday being the busiest days," Vikkie Calderon with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport said.

She says it's important to arrive early and be prepared for the TSA checkpoint.

You need a REAL ID or another accepted form of identification.

Passengers should also note the increase in parking fees at the airport, effective as of July 1.

The garage and economy lot will each go up by two dollars per day.

Whether you're flying or driving, safety is top of mind.

"It may be in the form of a ticket, it may be in the form of a verbal warning or it may be in the form of an arrest. If you don't want any of those three, my best advice to you is to watch your speed. Keep the distractions down and don't drive impaired," Salas said.

