Judge arrested for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant 'evade arrest'

Hannah Dugan was alleged to have helped Eduardo Flores Ruiz.

A Milwaukee County circuit judge has been arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest," according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on obstruction charges, according to Patel.

"The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction -- after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week," he posted. "We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject -- an illegal alien -- to evade arrest."

Flores Ruiz was still arrested a short time later.

"Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he's been in custody since, but the Judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public," Patel said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.