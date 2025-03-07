A local conservation group standing against a proposal to expand a mining firm's operation for a century.

Mining company asks for 100-year extension along Fresno County river, conservation group speaks out

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mining company on the San Joaquin River wants a long-term commitment from Fresno County.

CEMEX is located on Friant Road near Willow Avenue and is proposing to extend mining operations for the next 100 years.

The San Joaquin River Parkway Trust says the project could have a negative impact on the water, air, and public safety.

The CEMEX Rockfield Expansion Project is also looking to transition to hard rock mining, which involves blasting and drilling.

The San Joaquin River Parkway and Trust will be hosting weekly public information meetings about the project.

