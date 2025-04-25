Misty Her named Fresno Unified superintendent, responds to criticism from trustee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Less than 24 hours after Misty Her was named superintendent of the Fresno Unified School District, she received pushback.

One school board trustee held a press conference Thursday to express her disappointment with the selection.

A chipper Her sat down with Action News in the Fresno Unified boardroom the morning after she was named superintendent.

"I just felt so much love in the room and all the support," said Her.

Outside the building, there was no celebration as trustee Susan Wittrup held a news conference to say she's not happy about the choice.

Witrup was the only board member to vote against Her.

She wanted to go with an outside candidate.

"During my press conference last April, I said our next superintendent must have a proven track record of action, urgency, and accountability with accelerating academic achievement," said Her. "I'm sorry to say that the board's choice does not hold true to this mission."

Her said she does have the experience and drive to get the job done.

She's served Fresno Unified for more than 30 years, including time as a teacher, principal, and deputy superintendent. She's also been the district's interim leader for nearly a year.

"I'm really glad I had that role because it really helped me to figure out, I know the district because I'm from the district and I am the district, but it really helped me to reflect on what are the things that we really need to do and go out and achieve," said Her.

Drama has followed the process since former Superintendent Bob Nelson announced he'd be leaving last year.

The Fresno Teachers Association and others accused the board of being secretive and said outside candidates weren't given a real shot.

Due to the backlash, the board hired an outside firm to help in the search.

Wittrup doesn't believe the board met the expectations set.

Her feels like she's been through the ringer.

"I was criticized way more than all the other candidates," said Her.

"I was under a microscope way more than all of the other candidates. I will say it was 11 months of an interview every single day."

Those months of service didn't get rave reviews from FTA members.

"When we ask people how do you feel," said Manuel Bonilla, FTA President.

"What grade would you give her? Based off of her year in this, the overall average was a D+ from our members."

Despite their disappointment, Wittrup and the FTA said they are ready to work together with the new superintendent.

Next, the board will negotiate a contract with Her, which is expected to be voted on and signed next week.

