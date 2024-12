It is unclear if he sustained any injuries at this time.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell fell during the Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday.

It is unclear if McConnell, 82, sustained any injuries at this time or what the severity of the fall was. Two medical responders were seen briefly entering his office and have since departed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber as Congress returns for the lame-duck session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.