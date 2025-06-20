MLB suspends Padres' Suarez, Shildt, Dodgers' Roberts

Major League Baseball suspended San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez three games and fined him an undisclosed amount, a day after it said he intentionally hit Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch.

Suarez will appeal.

In addition, Padres manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers counterpart Dave Roberts received one-game suspensions and were fined an undisclosed amount for "unsportsmanlike conduct and for contributing to inciting the benches-clearing incident."

They must serve their suspensions Friday night in their respective games.

In a tension-filled series between the NL West rivals, Dodgers right-hander Jack Little hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch in the ninth inning, both benches emptied behind home plate but no punches were thrown. Roberts and Shildt were ejected.

Suarez then hit Ohtani with a pitch to the back of his right (pitching) shoulder in the bottom of the ninth and was ejected.

Tatis and Ohtani were each hit by pitches twice in the series.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.