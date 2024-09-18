More students, adults arrested in connection to shooting near McLane High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- wo adults have been arrested after a fight between students led to shots being fired near McLane High School last month.

The shooting happened around 3:40 pm on Wednesday, August 21 outside the AutoZone near Cedar and Clinton avenues.

Investigators say a 15-year-old had pistol whipped another teen before a 16-year-old opened fire.

No one was hurt but a truck and a nearby restaurant were hit by the gunfire.

About 30 minutes after the shooting, investigators arrested the 16-year-old suspect in the backyard of a nearby home.

The following day, detectives arrested a 15-year-old McLane student accused of helping hide one of the guns.

Another teen who deputies say was seen holding a gun in a cell phone video of the shooting was arrested on August 23.

On Wednesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced 43-year-old Jim Vue and 29-year-old Richie Vue have also been arrested.

They were taken into custody on September 10th after detectives served search warrants at two homes in Fresno, where they recovered a total of six guns.

Investigators believe two of the weapons were involved in the AutoZone incident.

After finding the guns, deputies say they arrested another 15-year-old boy who hid the evidence.

Detectives say a 14-year-old boy was also arrested for holding the guns in photos posted to social media.

All five students were booked into juvenile hall on gun-related charges. Some are also facing an accessory charge.