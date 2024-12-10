Mother of four, wife and local vet assistant remembered after tragic crash

Kellie was killed by a driver believed to be under the influence, leaving an emptiness in the lives of many.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A growing memorial sits on Fargo and 13th Avenue in Hanford.

It's where a deadly crash took the life of 43-year-old Kellie Rivera just after midnight on Sunday.

The family was too heartbroken to go on camera but said Kelly was an amazing person who loved her family and four children.

She worked as a local vet assistant and was always kind and positive.

Those close to her say to know her was to love her.

"She was very much loved at our office," says Paula Fausett, the manager of the Vet Hospital where Kellie worked.

Paula continues, "We know that her family meant everything to her. She was like the cheerleader for their children, taking them to band, dance and Boy Scouts and very much active in her church."

The California Highway Patrol says Kellie was driving north on 13th Avenue when she entered the intersection after making a full stop at the four-way stop on Fargo.

CHP says that's when 35-year-old Philip Andrew Macias Chavez failed to stop.

They say he was speeding and believe he was driving under the influence.

"He has a prior DUI conviction, which makes this a murder case. So we will be recommending murder charges to the Kings County District Attorney's Office, and hopefully, with their support, we will file," says CHP Officer Kyle Gilmer.

Macias Chavez sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Kellie died at the scene, leaving an emptiness in the lives of many. Now, instead of looking forward to Christmas, her family has to plan a funeral.

In a statement, Kellie's family says, "She was an amazing wife and even better mother. She loved her husband... was the head cheerleader for her kids and she loved them fiercely."

Her husband of almost 20 years says, "The only peace available is knowing she was welcomed by Jesus into heaven."

The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

If you would like to help, there is a GoFundMe page available.