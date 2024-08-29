Loved ones remember motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash in Clovis

The motorcyclist who was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Clovis has been identified as 37-year-old Josh Cowdrey.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Motorcyclist, veteran and tattoo artist... 37-year-old Josh Cowdrey was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Clovis Wednesday while doing what he loved.

"He was excited to go to work that day at a new shop. He was excited to go get a new motorcycle that evening I just found out from his parents," High Sierra Tattoo owner Joshua Ray Farmer said. "He had a backpack full of his drawings in his iPad. Just ready to live life on a nice beautiful sunny morning and it was cut short."

It happened just before 11 a.m. near Barstow and Stanford, very close to Cowdrey's home.

Officers say 57-year-old Tamera Pittman was behind the wheel of a red SUV that made a left turn, colliding with Cowdrey.

His bike, unrecognizable, as he died at the scene.

Police took Pitman into custody.

"As they investigated it she was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for that," Corporal Richard Ashcraft with the Clovis Police Department said.

The deadly crash, rattling the motorcycle community.

Marc Bomarito, now wearing a half helmet in Josh's honor.

"Obviously, you don't think it's going to be somebody you know..." Bomarito said. "Looking at the chat all of a sudden somebody said it was Josh he's gone.... I lost it."

The same helmet he wore on their last ride together just the night before.

"He told one of the guys in the group. The reason why he likes wearing that helmet is because of it was his grandfathers," Bomarito said.

He and his daughter were looking forward to getting new tattoos from Josh in the coming days.

"I told my daughter you're going to love it," Bomarito said. "Had an appointment here for Friday and unfortunately didn't happen."

Several events are now planned for Saturday to honor Josh and support his family.

They include a rideout, a vigil and a tattooathon at High Sierra Tattoo, where he previously worked.

Friends say that while that is their first focus, they also demand justice.

"It seems like I could've been avoided. That's how everyone feels. It could've been avoided," Farmer said.

Cowdrey's family was too distraught to speak on camera but wrote in a statement to Action News:

"It just comforts us to know how many people Josh has gotten to know in the 37 years of his life. He had such a big heart, and he has been our warrior by always being there for us to brighten our day."

