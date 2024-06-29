Motorcyclist killed, teenager arrested for DUI following crash in Fresno County

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a 17-year-old DUI driver in Fresno County Friday night.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a late-night motorcycle crash in Fresno County.

It happened after 9 p.m. Friday on Mount Whitney Avenue and East Street, near the city of Laton.

The California Highway Patrol says a man on a motorcycle was traveling west on Mount Whitney when a 17-year-old boy driving a pick-up truck drove toward a stop sign on East Street.

Officers say it is unknown if the teenager failed to stop or failed to yield, before he pulled out into the intersection.

That's when investigators say the two collided.

The motorcyclist died at the scene due to his injuries.

Authorities say the boy was arrested for driving under the influence.