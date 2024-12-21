Mt. Chipotle: Mound of dirt becomes viral sensation in Oakhurst

A pile of dirt outside a Chipotle restaurant has turned into a mountain community phenomenon, sparking joy this holiday season.

Nicknamed Mount Chipotle, the holiday-time hill is drawing tourists to Oakhurst at time when some businesses are struggling.

"Once you get up there it's just a beautiful view, I mean almost better than Yosemite," said Matthew Simpson, a senior at Yosemite High School.

"In all honesty, this was the best thing I've ever done in my life," added Angel Herrera.

Mount Chipotle is no easy feat for these first-time visitors.

"I did not think it would be this treacherous," explained Yosemite High student Tristan Reden.

After reaching the top, the group's reward was spectacular.

"You can see Vons, you look over here, you have Chipotle; you have Dollar Tree and Verizon," described Reden.

The mountain took on a life of its own after Oakhurst photographer Larry Townsend posted video to the Facebook group, Oakhurst Area.

Now, the mountain peak turned phenomenon has gone viral.

But not everyone is brimming with delight at the mountain's new fame.

The Grinch himself was caught green-handed attempting to steal a Christmas tree atop.

Local Judy Zendner creating these free one-of-a-kind ornaments.

"Everyone's fought so much over politics, over COVID, so it's just fun," said Zendner.

"It's just putting the happiness back in Christmas. Giving Christmas back it's spirit."

There's no word yet on how long Mt. Chipotle will stand.

In the meantime, locals and tourists will continue to climb the summit and make memories.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.