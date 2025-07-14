Murf Gray drafted by the Pirates 73rd overall in MLB Draft

Fresno State infielder Murf Gray throws during an NCAA baseball game against TCU on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Fresno State third baseman Murf Gray with the 73rd overall pick in the Competitive Balance Round B of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Gray becomes the first Bulldog drafted in the top three rounds since pitcher Ryan Jensen was taken in the first round in 2019. He is also the highest-drafted Fresno State hitter since Taylor Ward, who went in the first round in 2015.

A Madera South High School alum, Gray was named Co-Mountain West Player of the Year and the Mountain West Tournament Most Valuable Player.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound third baseman hit 31 home runs over three seasons and earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors in 2023.

The slot value for the 73rd pick is approximately $1.13 million.

